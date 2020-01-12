Leaked specs for Apple’s iPhone SE 2

Apple is expected, by no less than uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, to release an “iPhone SE 2” within months. This new iPhone will not have a 4-inch display like iPhone SE, but rather look much like iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch LCD display.

Rajesh Pandey for iPhone Hacks:

The iPhone SE continues to remain popular among consumers despite its age and dated internals. It is the small size of the device that makes it popular among a niche of consumers. The device is long overdue for an upgrade and given its popularity, it makes sense for Apple to refresh it. However, Apple might just give us an iPhone 8 successor in the form of the iPhone 9 which could also act as an iPhone SE spiritual successor. The leaked renders show a handset that looks very similar to the iPhone 8 including a physical home button/Touch ID, no headphone jack, and chunky top and bottom bezels… There is a possibility that Apple could use frosted glass on the iPhone 9, though this is not yet confirmed. Another possibility opened up by the use of the glass back is the inclusion of wireless charging, though Apple might just remove this feature for price reasons. If rumors are anything to go by, the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 will feature an A13 Bionic chip and 3GB RAM. It will be available with up to 128GB of storage space… The upcoming 4.7-inch iPhone refresh from Apple will feature a single camera at the rear. It will likely be a 12MP f/1.8 camera sensor, the same one which Apple uses on the iPhone 11 series.

MacDailyNews Take: “iPhone 9” or “iPhone SE2” aren’t the greatest names. “9” is regressive and sounds old, as we’re onto “11” already and looking forward to “12.” “SE2” is better, but will iPhone SE aficionados take to a 4.7-inch display? They might have if the new iPhone came with an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and eliminated the antiquated Home button as a 4.7-inch edge-to-edge iPhone would be around the same physical size as an iPhone SE. More display in the same small size would be a win-win proposition. But, with a larger iPhone 8-sized iPhone, Apple might come up with a new name altogether or – hopefully – 2020 might be the time to finally clean up the iPhone naming mess by using the Mac example, as such:

• 4.7-inch iPhone (2020)

• 6.1-inch iPhone (2020)

• 5.4-inch iPhone Pro (2020)

• 6.7-inch iPhone Pro (2020)