8 things Apple’s iOS does better than Android

“We are tech lovers before anything else, and have to accept there are certain things iOS does better than Android,” Edgar Cervantes writes for Android Authority:

• iOS is generally faster and smoother: Having used both platforms daily for years, I can say I have encountered way fewer hiccups and slow-downs using iOS. Performance is one of the things iOS does better than Android most of the time… In fact, it has been proven Apple processors are better than Qualcomm’s… [Plus, there’s] the optimization between hardware and software. Since Apple controls production from beginning to end, they can make sure resources are used more efficiently.

• iOS is super simple to use

• Timely updates: Updating software is definitely one of the things iOS does better than Android. If your iOS device qualifies to get the latest update, it will get it as soon as it launches.

• The Apple ecosystem: Apple products like iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Apple Watches, and Mac computers are tightly integrated with iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, and other in-house services.

• Security: iOS has more consistent updates for all devices, a closed ecosystem that is harder to penetrate, and a stricter app store. All of these factors combined make it harder for attackers to target iOS users.

• Apple CarPlay: No matter how many times I give Android Auto a chance, I keep going back to Apple CarPlay. Sometimes I carry an iPhone just to use CarPlay in my car! There is no muscle memory with Android Auto, which I believe makes it more distracting while driving.

• Superior support: Having an iOS phone or tablet sure beats the competition if you ever have a problem with it.

• Resale value: iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products typically hold their value much better than Android products. This means you can sell them for more when it’s time to switch devices. And because Apple products are so popular, they usually sell much faster too.