Gene Munster: Apple shares should be 50% higher

Gene Munster, Loup Ventures managing partner, explains why he thinks Apple shares should be trading 50% higher.

I haven’t seen this, probably, for a decade, is that really the next two to four years should be incredible for the company. In this 5G, there’s going to be some disappointment initially with the initial 5G phones and the initial demand for iPhone 5G, but make no mistake: This is going to be a massive upgrade cycle… Ultimately, the fact that Apple has as much GAAP income as [the rest of] FAANG combined, I think should yield it a comparable multiple to companies like Facebook, and Google, and Microsoft. That’d be a 31 multiple, if you applied that to Apple’s earnings next year, that implies a $465 stock price. — Gene Munster, Loup Ventures

Below, he speaks with Bloomberg’s Taylor Riggs on “Bloomberg Technology.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yup.

2020 looms large with the Mother of all Super Cycles, thanks to iPhone 5G. Apple somehow just has to get through the 2019 iPhone cycle creatively. We wouldn’t bet against a post-warning and now fully-focused Apple C-Suite. — MacDailyNews, June 18, 2019 (on which date AAPL closed at $197.11)