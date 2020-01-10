Echosmith’s ‘Lonely Generation’ laments iPhone addiction

Cool kids Echosmith are out with a new album and the title track laments the artificial screen Apple’s iPhone has constructed between reality and “a pixelated version” of real life for a lonely generation. Echosmith is comprised of siblings Sydney, Noah, and Graham Sierota. Their new album, “Lonely Generation” is produced by dad Jeffery David, who is also the band’s manager.

Echosmith:

No matter what situation we’re in, we’re constantly being consumed by our phones and having the hardest time being present. This video really captures that… Lyrics:

Lonely Generation

We’re the lonely generation

A pixelated version of ourselves

Empty conversations

I’ve disconnected, now I’m by myself

Here we are

Left behind

Looking through a screen makes you feel alright

Another day

Another dime

Looking in the wrong place for something right

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Looking in the wrong place for something right

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Looking in the wrong place for something right

We’re the lonely generation

A pixelated version of ourselves

Empty conversations

I’ve disconnected, now I’m by myself

In the dark

With open eyes

Drinking from a broken glass, don’t realize

Can’t feel the pain

Can’t feel a thing

Wasting time and stuck inside a broken dream

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Wasting time and stuck inside a broken dream

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Wasting time and stuck inside a broken dream

We’re the lonely generation

A pixelated version of ourselves

Empty conversations

I’ve disconnected, now I’m by myself

Is this real or just a dream?

Are we living in the in-between?

Is this real or just a dream?

Are we living in the in-between?

We’re the lonely generation

A pixelated version of ourselves

Empty conversations

I’ve disconnected, now I’m by myself

We’re the lonely generation

A pixelated version of ourselves

Empty conversations

I’ve disconnected, now I’m by myself Written by: Jeffrey David

MacDailyNews Take: Are we living in the in-between?

When you’re in a no-smartphone (or a no-Internet) environment, it’s 2006 all over again and, yes, it is magnificent! — MacDailyNews, April 6, 2018

So, put down your iPhone once in a while (and, no, that doesn’t mean picking up your iPad or MacBook!) and stay off Facebook! — MacDailyNews, January 20, 2018