Echosmith’s ‘Lonely Generation’ laments iPhone addiction

Cool kids Echosmith are out with a new album and the title track laments the artificial screen Apple’s iPhone has constructed between reality and “a pixelated version” of real life for a lonely generation. Echosmith is comprised of siblings Sydney, Noah, and Graham Sierota. Their new album, “Lonely Generation” is produced by dad Jeffery David, who is also the band’s manager.
No matter what situation we’re in, we’re constantly being consumed by our phones and having the hardest time being present. This video really captures that…
Lyrics:
Lonely Generation
We’re the lonely generation
A pixelated version of ourselves
Empty conversations
I’ve disconnected, now I’m by myself
Here we are
Left behind
Looking through a screen makes you feel alright
Another day
Another dime
Looking in the wrong place for something right
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Looking in the wrong place for something right
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Looking in the wrong place for something right
We’re the lonely generation
A pixelated version of ourselves
Empty conversations
I’ve disconnected, now I’m by myself
In the dark
With open eyes
Drinking from a broken glass, don’t realize
Can’t feel the pain
Can’t feel a thing
Wasting time and stuck inside a broken dream
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Wasting time and stuck inside a broken dream
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Wasting time and stuck inside a broken dream
We’re the lonely generation
A pixelated version of ourselves
Empty conversations
I’ve disconnected, now I’m by myself
Is this real or just a dream?
Are we living in the in-between?
Is this real or just a dream?
Are we living in the in-between?
We’re the lonely generation
A pixelated version of ourselves
Empty conversations
I’ve disconnected, now I’m by myself
We’re the lonely generation
A pixelated version of ourselves
Empty conversations
I’ve disconnected, now I’m by myself
Written by: Jeffrey David
MacDailyNews Take: Are we living in the in-between?
When you’re in a no-smartphone (or a no-Internet) environment, it’s 2006 all over again and, yes, it is magnificent! — MacDailyNews, April 6, 2018
So, put down your iPhone once in a while (and, no, that doesn’t mean picking up your iPad or MacBook!) and stay off Facebook! — MacDailyNews, January 20, 2018
3 Comments
Anyone else catch that the dad wrote the lyrics, not the kids?
I’m too pixelated to know how to respond.
OMG, now they’re victims of the technology? This egomaniacal generation is doomed. Wait until they get older and the selfies don’t look good anymore. Mass s*icide I predict…