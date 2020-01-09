Apple patent filing reveals ‘Apple Glove’ input device

Apple has filed for another U.S. patent (number 20190004604) for an “Apple Glove,” a “finger-mounted device with sensors and haptics.”

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Daily:

It could be used with an augmented reality headset (such as the rumored “Apple Glasses” or a future Mac with a display that could detect and respond to hand gestures.

Per the patent filing, the gloves could be used to control computers and head-mounted display units. They would detect user hand motions and respond, accordingly.

MacDailyNews Take: Hello, Minority Report!

