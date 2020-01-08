Apple TV+’s ‘Dickinson’ nominated for GLAAD Media Award

“The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards nominees were unveiled this morning and Netflix leads the pack with 15 nominations while HBO coming in second with eight,” Dino-Ray Ramos reports for Deadline:

New streaming Disney+ and Apple TV+ receive their first nominations with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Dickinson respectively. The GLAAD Media Awards recognizes the various avenues of media for their fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives. It is two-part, bi-coastal affair with the first ceremony taking place in New York at the Hilton Midtown on March 19 and the second in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on April 16.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+’s Dickinson was nominated in the “Outstanding Comedy Series” category. Congrats to everyone involved with Dickinson on the nomination!