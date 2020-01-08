Apple privacy executive defends encryption after FBI request

At Apple’s official return to CES conference, the company’s top privacy executive Jane Horvath said health, payment, and other data must be protected.

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg:

Apple Inc.’s top privacy executive defended the company’s use of encryption after recent clashes with law enforcement and politicians over access to information locked on iPhones.

iPhones are prone to be lost or stolen, so Apple needs to make sure the devices are encrypted to protect data such as health and payment information, Senior Director of Global Privacy Jane Horvath said during a panel discussion at the CES technology conference in Las Vegas.

She also called terrorism and child sexual abuse “abhorrent” and stressed that Apple helps law enforcement with investigations every day… Apple regularly responds to warrants by giving investigators access to data that is stored on its servers, such as users’ iCloud account information. However, the company has refused in the past to help authorities unlock iPhones to get on-device data. It has also argued that iPhone security and encryption mean that it can’t access such information even if it wanted to [do so].