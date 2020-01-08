Zagg to launch Mophie charging mat with capabilities of Apple’s failed AirPower

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg:

Zagg Inc. said it is developing a wireless charger with capabilities that Apple Inc. has so far failed to master with its canceled AirPower.

The new accessory will power iPhones and other mobile devices regardless of where they are placed on the charging mat, Zagg said. This feature has been a challenging goal of several technology companies in recent years… Zagg plans to make its attempt under the Mophie brand later this year, marketing executive Brad Bell said on the sidelines of CES in Las Vegas…

Existing charging mats require devices to be placed in exact positions, and users often complain about missing the target and their gadgets not charging.