Apple working on fix for iPhone XR connection issues on O2 network

iPhone XR comes in six new finishes: white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED.
Apple’s iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display and a single lens rear camera

Sam Shead, BBC News:

Apple and O2 have confirmed that one of the most popular iPhones is not working as it should on O2’s network.

The iPhone XR completely lost signal several times a day, some O2 customers said on Twitter.

Many customers have been unable to make and receive calls or send and receive texts.

Apple said the issue will be resolved in a new software release. “We are aware of an issue causing intermittent network connectivity effecting some O2 customers, and we will have a fix in an upcoming software release,” the company said.

MacDailyNews Take: It sounds very much like iOS 13.3.1 (released on December 17, 2019) is the cause of the issue. We expect iOS 13.3.2 is imminent and will correct the issue.

