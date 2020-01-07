Apple working on fix for iPhone XR connection issues on O2 network

Sam Shead, BBC News:

Apple and O2 have confirmed that one of the most popular iPhones is not working as it should on O2’s network.

The iPhone XR completely lost signal several times a day, some O2 customers said on Twitter.

Many customers have been unable to make and receive calls or send and receive texts.

Apple said the issue will be resolved in a new software release. “We are aware of an issue causing intermittent network connectivity effecting some O2 customers, and we will have a fix in an upcoming software release,” the company said.