Sony unveils new 4K and 8K TVs with Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support

Sony today announced new Z8H 8K LED, A8H and MASTER Series A9S OLED, and X950H and X900H 4K LED televisions. The new lineup features proprietary technologies previously only found in Sony’s MASTER Series models. These new televisions aim to deliver the most immersive viewing experience in their class, with evolving technologies and premium large screens, created to deliver content the way creators intended.

“Delivering a personalized, immersive and true-to-life viewing experience is a core focus when developing our next generation TVs,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America in a statement. “This lineup offers incredible new features to optimize the consumer experience and continue to deliver the creator’s intent in both 4K and 8K resolution.”

With Apple AirPlay 2, users can stream movies, music, games and photos to their television right from their iPhone, iPad or Mac. Apple HomeKit technology provides an easy, secure way for users to control their television from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

MacDailyNews Note: More info here.