Sony unveils new 4K and 8K TVs with Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support

Sony today announced new Z8H 8K LED, A8H and MASTER Series A9S OLED, and X950H and X900H 4K LED televisions. The new lineup features proprietary technologies previously only found in Sony’s MASTER Series models. These new televisions aim to deliver the most immersive viewing experience in their class, with evolving technologies and premium large screens, created to deliver content the way creators intended.
“Delivering a personalized, immersive and true-to-life viewing experience is a core focus when developing our next generation TVs,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America in a statement. “This lineup offers incredible new features to optimize the consumer experience and continue to deliver the creator’s intent in both 4K and 8K resolution.”
With Apple AirPlay 2, users can stream movies, music, games and photos to their television right from their iPhone, iPad or Mac. Apple HomeKit technology provides an easy, secure way for users to control their television from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
MacDailyNews Note: More info here.
Still perfectly OK with my regular, reasonable size HDTV by Panasonic (not a power hog). I can even AirPlay to it because I have my old (before 3rd-party apps and tvOS) Apple TV attached 🙂 But I usually don’t need to AirPlay, because that old Apple TV can play content from Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access, and other pay services (I don’t subscribe to) DIRECTLY, through its built-in interface. That’s more than this expensive super-TV can do… 😜
Off-topic: I wasn’t able to access MDN at all recently, using the app or using website (in Safari). Just starts to load page, hangs, then freezes. BUT I just now downloaded the DuckDuckGo “privacy” web browser on my iPad. Did NOT know they had a web browser. Well, it works great! Best experience I can recall with MDN 🤪 (If you’re having issues with MDN app or website, try it.)
I’m in the market for a 75″ LG. They were the first to add Airplay2 and Homekit support, as far as I can tell. I got sucked in to buying a new TV by a Black Friday deal on a 70″ Hisense for $479, but that arrived with a cracked screen, and now that I’ve had time to reconsider, I’ve decided on the LG to replace the existing 55″ LG I have.
I’m a big fan of LG’s and have two, including one that’s a 55″ OLED for my office. Going to be buying a couple more in the 65″ and 86″ or larger size soon.
I have two 60″ LG plasma HDTVs (1080) that I bought several years ago. They were the last of the LG plasmas, I think. Panasonic had already discontinued their plasma TVs by that point. Great image, great contrast, high refresh rate…
I plan to wait at least a couple of more years before starting to look at the newer 4K and 8K offerings.
In at least one measure of performance — black level – high quality plasma displays routinely outperformed equal priced later technology screens for several years. Frankly, most early LCD screens were a step backwards in performance. If most of your content is lower resolution and shading accuracy is of greater performance, then perhaps it’s a good idea to stick with the older plasma set.
That being said, times have marched on and new teles have advanced in many ways – not just resolution, but motion processing, ability to better upscale low resolution media, color accuracy, energy efficiency, screen size per $, ….
Note to follow up my prior comment below: Panasonic pulled out of the US market for cheap consumer level stuff because they are going upmarket. For example, they provide laser projection displays for large venues. They partner with Disney to provide effects at their theme parks as well as cinema production hardware. Panasonic is an official partner of the 2020 Olympics and is providing 8K resolution cameras and monitors, including the large screens at the Tokyo National Stadium. The new Panasonic HZ 2000 television announced yesterday at CES is a cinema quality OLED that incorporates Dolby IQ — self adjusting the screen calibration for ambient light, which no old sets ever did. I would buy a new Panasonic in Canada before buying the cheap Vizio/LG/Sammy special at Costco, because for only a few bucks more, Panasonic is delivering pro quality. …and unlike Apple, Panasonic doesn’t charge $1000 for the stupid alyoooooooominyum stand.
Word to the wise: Panasonic and Sony have historically offered better performance than the Korean and Chinese imitators. Sometimes it’s not the display panel — in many cases, LG is the supplier to other brands. The major difference is the image processing and GUI, where the Japanese companies tend to hold the lead. Try before you buy.
To those who continue to say your old 720p or 1080i tele is good enough — well then why are you bothering to read the article? Stop wasting your time. You could stick with a 2009 Mac Pro too, it’s good enough. Why buy a new Apple product when the old ones worked?
The first part is cool, if true 😉 The second part is nonsense… I like reading about $100,000+ sports cars AND the new Mac Pro, and commenting about them. Don’t plan on buying them (either one) any time soon. You can (and should) certainly criticize WHAT someone else said. But do NOT criticize the fact that they said it. Don’t live your life in an echo chamber, only hearing what they want to hear… 🙉