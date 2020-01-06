Susquehanna: Apple to launch sub-6GHz 5G iPhones this September; faster mmWave 5G iPhones delayed Dec. 2020 / Jan. 2021

According to Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini’s checks, Apple is expected to have two 5G smartphone launches, with sub-6GHz models to be launched in Sep of 2020 while the mmWave launch delayed to Dec/Jan.
“The delay in the launch, according to our checks, stems from Apple’s decision to in-source the Antenna-in-Package (AiP) modules instead of purchasing from the 3rd party,” the analyst commented… They still expect one of the sub-6GHz phones to have LCD display.
MacDailyNews Take: This seems to assume Apple won’t step on the gas to get all iPhones ready for launch within the usual autumn window. That’d be a big assumption, and quite possibly wrong, this far out as it’s only January 6th.
1 Comment
Hope the battery life doesn’t take too much of a hit.
5G has only started to be rolled out in the UK. It’s very patchy even in the small areas where it has been officially rolled out so I’m in no hurry to get a 5G phone. It sounds like it will probably take about a year and longer before we get half decent coverage and that’s only in major UK cities.
Would rather 120Hz screen, smaller bezels and faster charging than 5G.