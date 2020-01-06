Susquehanna: Apple to launch sub-6GHz 5G iPhones this September; faster mmWave 5G iPhones delayed Dec. 2020 / Jan. 2021

StreetInsider:

According to Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini’s checks, Apple is expected to have two 5G smartphone launches, with sub-6GHz models to be launched in Sep of 2020 while the mmWave launch delayed to Dec/Jan.

“The delay in the launch, according to our checks, stems from Apple’s decision to in-source the Antenna-in-Package (AiP) modules instead of purchasing from the 3rd party,” the analyst commented… They still expect one of the sub-6GHz phones to have LCD display.