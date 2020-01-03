Apple TV+ is already running low on content 2 months on

Luke Dormehl, Cult of Mac:

It’s Friday, which means, among other things, that it’s new Apple TV+ episode day; providing hours of fresh viewing to while away the first weekend of 2020.

Or, rather it would be if the well of new Apple TV+ shows wasn’t already running weirdly dry. Just 53 days since launching, Apple TV+ this week gained just two new episodes of shows — a total of 74 minutes of new content.

I was wrong about Apple TV+… I’m a big fan of a few of its shows. Servant, The Morning Show and For All Mankind are great. See really grew on me after a slightly so-so first episode. Truth Be Told isn’t top-drawer in terms of quality, but it’s compelling enough. And there’s plenty more great stuff to come.

It’s all very confusing. $4.99 per month (if you didn’t buy a new Apple device) seemed an aggressive price point for Apple TV+. It undercut Netflix, the new Disney+ service, and others. Now it seems a bit steep. Apple TV+ has so far nailed the quality of its shows. But it could sure do with a bit of quantity to go with it.