Apple TV+ is already running low on content 2 months on

It’s Friday, which means, among other things, that it’s new Apple TV+ episode day; providing hours of fresh viewing to while away the first weekend of 2020.
Or, rather it would be if the well of new Apple TV+ shows wasn’t already running weirdly dry. Just 53 days since launching, Apple TV+ this week gained just two new episodes of shows — a total of 74 minutes of new content.
I was wrong about Apple TV+… I’m a big fan of a few of its shows. Servant, The Morning Show and For All Mankind are great. See really grew on me after a slightly so-so first episode. Truth Be Told isn’t top-drawer in terms of quality, but it’s compelling enough. And there’s plenty more great stuff to come.
It’s all very confusing. $4.99 per month (if you didn’t buy a new Apple device) seemed an aggressive price point for Apple TV+. It undercut Netflix, the new Disney+ service, and others. Now it seems a bit steep. Apple TV+ has so far nailed the quality of its shows. But it could sure do with a bit of quantity to go with it.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple has more than enough content – unless Apple TV+ is the only service you’re watching. We can’t imagine that describes many people’s situation. Those of us with Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc., and a live streaming service like our beloved yet soon to be defunct PlayStation Vue can’t really find enough time in the day to keep up with our favorite series, let alone run out of content!
6 Comments
Apple TV+ is just a hobby of Apple just to boost product sales and create lock-in for the platform. Was never a real winner. Nor do they have the ambition to be streaming video market leader.
MDN is wrong, those OTHER services are GREAT because they do have a LOT of content. I said it before, and got grief for it, but Apple TV+ needs more. And a lot of it.
Like nobody saw this coming. Apple has made yet another blunder almost in the realm of PING.
The reason why I spend my money on services like Netflix and Disney+ is because they have FAMILIAR content that I don’t mind paying for. Apple TV+ tried to use big time celebrates to try and draw people in, which can get old quite quickly. I don’t see this service being a valuable investment in the long term and wouldn’t be surprised if they see a massive cancellation wave in the next few months or even weeks.
Paying for exclusive content is fine, but that service better have other (familiar) content to back it up.
apple just signed the head of HBO to an exclusive 5 year deal.
HBO, if you’re not familiar with it, is a cable network that produces a lot of well regarded content.
How long before we see any of it? A year? He should have been signed and making shows before the service was launched.
I get 19 channels with my home made antenna. Internet access is all I care about. YouTube and Vimeo has way more than I have time to watch.