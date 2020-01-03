This year’s iPhones expected to feature thinner, Apple-exclusive displays

TheElec:

LG Display is aiming to upgrade its production facilities for flexible, Gen-6 OLED panels for smaller displays at its E6 lines in Paju of Gyeonggi Province. For this, the firm will be adding new equipment by early 2020 to produce touch-integrated panels, while switching to the LTPO backplane technology.

As the E6 lines are known to be Apple-exclusive, the touch-integrated screens are to be supplied to the new iPhones to be launched [in 2020], according to industry sources on Dec. 17.

LTPO is a low-energy OLED display technology that Apple first commercialized for the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018. The LTPO OLED panels for the watches were mass produced at LGD’s E2 plant in Paju. These will now be produced from the Gen-6 OLED lines.