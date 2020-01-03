Apple will now personalize AirPods Charging Cases with engraved emoji

Apple today added updated engraving options for the AirPods Charging Case, which now include select emoji characters.

Juli Clover:

‌AirPods‌ [Charging Cases] have always been able to be engraved, but the engravings were limited to text and there was no option to add an emoji character. Apple is highlighting the engraving options on its main site and when customers visit one of the ‌AirPods‌ product pages.

MacDailyNews Take: Here are all of the emoji options:
AirPods Case Emjoi Options

