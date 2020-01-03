Apple dominates U.S. smartphone sales during Christmas – New Year’s holiday week

During the 2019 Christmas – New Year’s holiday week, Apple destroyed the pretend iPhone brigade, with this year’s iPhone 11 taking the top spot and Apple owning nine of the ten most-activated devices in the U.S..

Peter Farago, Flurry:

Compared to December’s pre-Christmas level of activations, Apple captured significantly elevated market share between Christmas and New Year’s… During the last week of 2019, Apple captured market share at a rate of two percentage points higher than its pre-Christmas levels, while Samsung dropped by nearly three percentage points – for a net change of five percentage points between the two companies. For device manufacturers of this scale, and during the highest device adoption period of the year, these are critical shifts.

Apple’s iPhone 11 — this year’s lowest end model of the 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max trifecta — continues to dominate the smartphone landscape, representing 15.4% of all new Apple devices activated and 6.16% of all smartphones activated between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Apple’s 2018 iPhone XR, which was the dominant device leading up to Christmas Day in 2019, comes in at a close second with 13.2% of all Apple devices and 5.27% of all smartphones. In fact, Apple’s older generation devices continue getting traction, likely appealing to more price sensitive customers. iPhones 6, 7 and 8 all cracked the Top 10 list.

While our earlier analysis showed that Samsung was the one non-Apple device to crack the Top 10 on Christmas Day, the Galaxy A10e fell off the list to number eleven, post-Christmas. Apple still holds nine of the ten spots, with Xiaomi’s Mi 4 LTE moving into the number ten spot.