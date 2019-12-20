Lego Builder’s Journey now available exclusively on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade on Friday added another new game, Lego Builder’s Journey, to its $4.99 monthly subscription service.

Shelby Brown for CNET:

Lego Builder’s Journey joins Apple Arcade’s growing catalog of games. The games are available on iPad, iPhone and Apple TV to start, with content slowly coming to the Mac as well.

Lego Builder’s Journey, formerly called Lego Arthouse, is the debut title from Light Brick, a new internal Lego Games studio. It’s a narrative puzzle adventure about building your own path.

While players are probably familiar with Lego games such as Lego Star Wars and Lego Harry Potter –Lego Brawls on Apple Arcade — the new game is something different… “We believe that Lego play also has a more quiet, thoughtful and meditative side,” Lund said. “The joy of building a Lego model is a very well known and loved experience, which we believe is a perfect fit for this type of game.”