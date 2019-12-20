Apple offers six months of Apple Music for free – if you do this

Here’s how to get six months worth of Apple Music for free this Christmas!
Everyone knows that if you like a track that’s being played on the radio, TV, or wherever you happen to be, you can Shazam it to find out what it’s called. But this right now Shazamming a track won’t only give you all the information about the hit – it will also give you a free six month subscription to Apple Music.
From now until New Years Eve you can get a six months subscription to Apple Music for free. All you need to do is Shazam something with the Shazam iPhone app.
MacDailyNews Take: Everybody who’s not already an Apple Music subscriber, hop aboard – ’til June!
1-month here
Doesn’t work. Only one month.
Current subscribers can’t get it?
1 month in Australia.
Thanks for the post regardless. 1 month free is great. 🙂
Why priorities potential new customers over existing customers
tested Shazam, only 1 month not 6?? odd thing is it mentioned get up to 4 months, not 1 or even 6, but when you click in Shazam app for free trial it regresses back to 1 month? what is going on Apple?? where did MacWorld UK get this news, is it only available to Brexit Brits?? ; )