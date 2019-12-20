Apple offers six months of Apple Music for free – if you do this

Here’s how to get six months worth of Apple Music for free this Christmas!

Karen Haslam, Macworld UK:

Everyone knows that if you like a track that’s being played on the radio, TV, or wherever you happen to be, you can Shazam it to find out what it’s called. But this right now Shazamming a track won’t only give you all the information about the hit – it will also give you a free six month subscription to Apple Music.

From now until New Years Eve you can get a six months subscription to Apple Music for free. All you need to do is Shazam something with the Shazam iPhone app.