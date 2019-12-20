Apple AirPods sales totaled $6 billion this year, could generate $15 billion in 2020

Apple sold $6 billion worth of AirPods this year and should sell more than double that next year, according to Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein.

Jesse Pound for CNBC:

Sales of Apple’s AirPods nearly doubled to $6 billion this year and should take another leap forward next year, according to Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein. The analyst said in a note Friday that Apple could sell 85 million AirPods in 2020, generating about $15 billion in revenue. If sales of the wireless headphones grew at the same rate again in 2021, the product would become Apple’s third largest business, Sacconaghi said.

MacDailyNews Take: You know, because Tim Cook’s Apple has had no new blockbusters. (smirk)