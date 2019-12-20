Apple officially launches public bug bounty program with rewards up to $1.5 million

Catalin Cimpanu for ZDNet:

Apple has formally opened its bug bounty program today to all security researchers, after announcing the move earlier this year in August at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas.

Until today, Apple ran an invitation-based bug bounty program for selected security researchers only and was accepting only iOS security bugs.

Starting today, the company will accept vulnerability reports for a much wider spectrum of products that also includes as iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and iCloud.

In addition, the company has also increased its maximum bug bounty reward from $200,000 to $1,500,000, depending on the exploit chain’s complexity and severity.