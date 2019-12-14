No, Apple’s new Mac Pro isn’t overpriced

The $53,000 price tag for Apple’s fully-load Mac Pro seems like a lot of money for a computer, especially to those not used to buying professional equipment, but there will be buyers.

Mike Wuerthele and Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

When considering the Mac Pro price, context is key. Context is what’s lacking in nearly all of these conversations. If the Mac Pro is compared to build-your-own hardware or an iMac, it is indeed more expensive. But, compared to Windows workstation pricing, the jokes and arguments fall flat… For some reason, the jokes and Twitter hot-takes aren’t talking about Windows workstation pricing, which, as we’ve demonstrated [see full article], are in the same range. The Mac Pro isn’t a consumer-level machine that is actively competing with Apple’s other Macs for the target market. The Mac Pro is a true professional workstation… Titles like “Apple’s priciest Mac Pro costs $52,599 — 56% higher than typical U.S. income” from CBS News is comparing the maxed-out configuration against the median family income, as if that was the target audience Apple was trying to sell the Mac Pro to. The headline isn’t factually incorrect, but it is a ridiculous compare point.

MacDailyNews Take: If anything, Apple’s Mac Pro is underpriced.

As we wrote earlier this week:

It’s a professional Mac, not a toy for Joe and Jane Sixpack. These machines are for pros who spend far, far in excess the cost of a new Mac Pro with multiple Pro Display XDRs on cameras, tripods, lighting, sound equipment, staff, etc. Way back when, we used to buy Avid Media Composer and Symphony systems that easily cost more than the cost of two, three, or even four fully-loaded Mac Pros, each with dual Pro Display XDRs and, yes, all with Apple Pro Stands. If you have to ask how much it costs, the Mac Pro is not for you – you’re supposed to be shopping for an iMac, Mac mini, or a MacBook Air.

We explained in June why the Mac Pro has to exist (and should’ve existed long before today):

Of the new Mac Pro, every Mac user should be proud.

The Mac Pro is sort of like why you fund a space program, if you’re smart. Yes, there are pressing needs elsewhere (and, btw, there always will be; it’s a bad excuse for not investing in exploration), but if you’re not pushing, you’re stagnating. Nothing unexpected can be discovered, no new solutions uncovered when no new challenges are ventured. It’s why smart car companies make esoteric supercars of which only a few will ever be sold and on which the investment will never be recouped. As with supercars, lessons learned from the Mac Pro, the Mac flagship, will percolate throughout and improve all of Apple’s product lines. Yes, Apple worst-selling Mac is their most important.

May the Mac Pro never be dead-ended, abandoned, and ignored again!

Think about what you thought of Apple’s Mac lineup when it had a half-decade-old, neglected, dead-end design as its flagship. The entire Mac lineup was diminished. Apple’s management who allowed this to happen were diminished, too. People could only see the flaws – in the machines and the people. Now, with the new Mac Pro proudly raising the flag high atop the mountain, all Macs, and everyone responsible for making Macs, are lifted up along with it. — MacDailyNews, June 6, 2019