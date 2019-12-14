Apple soars 75%, blasts entire market higher

Douglas A. McIntyre, 24/7 Wall St.:
The Dow Jones industrial average is up 20.61% this year to a near-record level of 28,135.38. It would not have a chance to be there if one of its 30 components, Apple Inc., was not up by 74.43% to $275.15. No stock in the Dow has gained nearly as much.
Apple’s stock increase has ridden the back of two developments for most of the year. The new iPhone 11 has done better than expected, although the numbers are speculation by experts and not data provided by Apple. The other is that Apple’s bet on “services” as an alternative to difficult hardware sales has produced good results. Its services business numbers crushed expectations for the latest quarter…
Apple’s bet on TV is absolutely critical. At $4.99 for the first month, after a seven-day free trial, the service is aggressively priced compared to industry leaders Amazon and Netflix… Apple’s management has gambled that, although its library of content is limited compared to the leaders, the low price, the Apple brand and the hundreds of millions of iPhones, iPads and Macs in the world are a huge base to which it can market its streaming service.
MacDailyNews Take: Onward and upward!
Apple TV+ will be a massive success and, at $4.99/month, if Apple just leaves the price alone for three years, the company will have 100+ million paying subscribers with 36 months from launch. — MacDailyNews, October 23, 2019
$4.99 for the FIRST month?
Currently you can watch the first episode of each series free. $4.99/month or $60 a year is a pretty good deal. If you buy a new apple TV, iPhone iPad etc you get the first year Apple TV+ for free. In my case I needed new Apple TV 4K so it has been a good deal. So far after 3 hours of “The morning show my wife and I are sold. Haven’t had time to watch any other Apple TV+ series.
The comment in MDN is that it’s $4.99 for the first month. What about months 2 through 12?
Bought a shitpot load of AAPL at $11. ($77 before the split.)
Yeah currently at about $420,000 on a $6,000 investment in the year 2000. I wish I would’ve invested so much more THEN.
Good for you! I’m happy at $976,000 in Apple stock. I bought it at $15 when Wired said they were near death. Stupid Wired.
Yep, bought shares after Steve intro’d the iPhone, pretty much a no-brainer to buy. My cost factoring in the splits and dividends is just under $10.50, though the big winners had to be those folks who bought during the iPod period. I even bought call options early in 2003, after buying my first iPod, a 2nd gen, 10GB model, but those were to catch the shareprice pop after Xmas.
I was aware that the U.S. Mint had locations in San Francisco, Denver, and Philadelphia. I was not aware they were printing money in Cupertino. Congratulations Apple!!
Apple is certainly doing quite well for a doomed company that no longer innovates. Let’s hope it stays doing well and that shareholders avoid any nasty surprises Wall Street might throw at Apple.