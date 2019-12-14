Forbes reviews Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro: Immaculate

David Phelan, Forbes:

I’ve been using the new 16in MacBook Pro since hours after it was revealed.

Build quality, like previous MacBook laptops, is immaculate: solid, detailed with every element integrated perfectly from those side speakers to the solid, flexible hinge. As is common on Apple laptops, this is perfectly weighted so you can open it one-handed, unlike many rival computers.

The 2019 keyboard has arrived on the new MacBook Pro, promising a return to the heady days of scissor switch. But, you know what? Using an older MacBook Pro alongside this one, I’ve come to realize that the new one is not as good as the 2015 landmark.

Honestly, it’s better.

The latest 16in MacBook Pro offers big advantages over the 15in model it supersedes. It has a big step up in power and performance, including battery life. The 16in Retina display is gorgeous and although it’s only a little bigger, it is enough to make a difference.