U.S. Congressman asks Apple, Google if apps like TikTok and Grindr must disclose foreign ties

On Friday, the chair of a congressional panel wrote letters to Apple and Google to ask what, if any, disclosures are mobile apps required to make regarding overseas ties, a concern that follows reports of Chinese investment in popular apps like TikTok and Grindr.

Reuters:

Rep. Stephen Lynch, the chairman of a subcommittee of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, said in a statement that he had asked both Google and Apple to inform Congress whether they required app developers to disclose any non-U.S. ties.

TikTok, which is wildly popular with teenagers, is owned by the Chinese technology company ByteDance. In a related matter, the Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd has said it would sell popular gay dating app Grindr Inc by June 2020 because of U.S. national security concerns.

“Recent press reports have shed light on allegations that certain foreign companies and developers may be providing sensitive data on U.S. citizens via their mobile applications to their host governments, thereby creating significant national security risks,” Lynch wrote in similar letters to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook.