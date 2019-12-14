Man rescued from freezing river credits Apple’s Siri, first responders for rescue

Gael Salcedo’s day started out just like any other, until he hit a patch of ice and ended up in the Winnebago River in Mason City, Iowa.

Nick Kruszalnicki for KIMT-TV:

Gael Salcedo, 18, was on his way to classes at NIACC when he hit a patch of ice on the road and plunged into the icy Winnebago River.

“I turned to the right and from there, everything just went blurry. I didn’t know where I was going and then I just didn’t know what to do. I was just thinking in my head ‘I think I’m going to die,'” he said.

Once he realized the was in the river, He quickly rolled down the window, afraid his Jeep might sink. Salcedo then reached out for help with a little bit of modern technology.

He said, “I lost my phone and since I couldn’t find it, I was like ‘Hey Siri, call 911.’ And once Siri called, that’s when I found my phone finally.”

Firefighters from Mason City arrived quickly.