Apple used the DMCA to take down a tweet containing an iPhone encryption key, then had it re-posted

Security researchers are accusing Apple of abusing the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) to take down a viral tweet and several Reddit posts that discuss techniques and tools to hack iPhones.
On Sunday, a security researcher who focuses on iOS and goes by the name Siguza posted a tweet containing what appears to be an encryption key that could be used to reverse engineer the Secure Enclave Processor, the part of the iPhone that handles data encryption and stores other sensitive data.
iPhone11,8 17C5053a sepi 9f974f1788e615700fec73006cc2e6b533b0c6c2b8cf653bdbd347bc1897bdd66b11815f036e94c951250c4dda916c00
Apple confirmed that it sent the original DMCA takedown request. The company said that it retracted the request but Twitter had already complied with it and had taken the tweet down. Apple then asked Twitter to put the tweet back online.
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like even Apple is confused: “Take it down. No, leave it up. Opps! Hey, put that back online.”
We just want our iPhones to be secure – at least recent models running the current iOS version – and we want Apple do everything legally in their power to make it so.
LOL. This is why we can’t have back doors in encryption. Keys will leak.
Backdoors cannot be kept secret from bad guys.
Perhaps that was actually Apple’s intent: amplify this to showcase this into the public limelight, trying to get some sense to the backdoor debate.
I do not begrudge or redicule Apple for attempting to keep the most secure and trusted platform the safest and most trusted possible for users, may they be Rightwingers, NeoLibs, NeoCons, or Progressives such as I.
