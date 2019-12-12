Apple used the DMCA to take down a tweet containing an iPhone encryption key, then had it re-posted

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple’s current flagship smartphone, the iPhone 11 Pro Max

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai for Motherboard:

Security researchers are accusing Apple of abusing the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) to take down a viral tweet and several Reddit posts that discuss techniques and tools to hack iPhones.

On Sunday, a security researcher who focuses on iOS and goes by the name Siguza posted a tweet containing what appears to be an encryption key that could be used to reverse engineer the Secure Enclave Processor, the part of the iPhone that handles data encryption and stores other sensitive data.

Apple confirmed that it sent the original DMCA takedown request. The company said that it retracted the request but Twitter had already complied with it and had taken the tweet down. Apple then asked Twitter to put the tweet back online.

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like even Apple is confused: “Take it down. No, leave it up. Opps! Hey, put that back online.”

We just want our iPhones to be secure – at least recent models running the current iOS version – and we want Apple do everything legally in their power to make it so.

  2. I do not begrudge or redicule Apple for attempting to keep the most secure and trusted platform the safest and most trusted possible for users, may they be Rightwingers, NeoLibs, NeoCons, or Progressives such as I.

    Reply

    1. The leftist progressive fuqqewheat John Dangerous Dingler, the failed Jeremy Corbyn of artists – pure skumme. Do not support this fartist, he is a dangerous sack of sh!!t

      Reply

