Disney+ blasts off with 22 million mobile downloads, lands top spot on Apple’s App Store

According to app-tracking firm Apptopia, Disney+, which features an all-star roster of content that includes Star Wars, has taken off like the Millennium Falcon.
The streaming service, which made its debut Nov. 12, has been downloaded 22 million times to mobile devices in what is probably the most successful launch in the nascent industry’s history, according to app-tracking firm Apptopia.
The report says the app has averaged 9.5 million daily active mobile users, landing the top spot on Apple Inc.’s and Alphabet Inc.’s Google’s app stores.
Its roaring start, however, has not come at the expense of competing services from Netflix Inc., AT&T Co.’s HBO Now, Amazon.com Inc. Prime Video, and others, [Adam Blocker, who wrote the report], said. Netflix suffered a momentary dip in mobile traffic following the launch of Disney+, but has since resumed normal volume, he added.
Apptopia, which has measured mobile downloads and usage since 2015, does not include usage on devices like smart TVs, Roku Inc. boxes, Apple TV or desktop web browsers.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, this is an excellent start for Disney+ which is priced right (for now) and, as we’ve said previously, isn’t hurting other services.
Apple TV+, at just $4.99 per month, doesn’t have to disrupt Netflix by taking subscribers; it’s additive. Most people who already subscribe to Netflix will simply add Apple TV+, not drop Netflix for it. Many, tens of millions in the first year alone, will get Apple TV+ for free with the purchase of any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac! — MacDailyNews, October 21, 2019
