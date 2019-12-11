Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.29, or 0.85%, to close at $270.77, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $271.10.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.224 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.224T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.156T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $927.721B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $867.010B

5. Facebook (FB) – $576.79B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $549.816B

• Walmart (WMT) – $337.624B

• Disney (DIS) – $266.016B

• Intel (INTC) – $248.5189B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $188.703B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $147.034B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $131.006B

• IBM (IBM) – $119.639B

• Sony (SNE) – $82.144B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.568B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $46.064B

• Dell (DELL) – $34.573B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.742B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.688B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.718B

• Nokia (NOK) – $19.688B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.038B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.751B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.469B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.175M

MacDailyNews Take: Excuse us, while we kiss the sky!