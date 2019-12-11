Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.29, or 0.85%, to close at $270.77, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $271.10.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.224 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.224T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.156T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $927.721B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $867.010B
5. Facebook (FB) – $576.79B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $549.816B
• Walmart (WMT) – $337.624B
• Disney (DIS) – $266.016B
• Intel (INTC) – $248.5189B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $188.703B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $147.034B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $131.006B
• IBM (IBM) – $119.639B
• Sony (SNE) – $82.144B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.568B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $46.064B
• Dell (DELL) – $34.573B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.742B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.688B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.718B
• Nokia (NOK) – $19.688B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.038B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.751B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.469B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.175M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Excuse us, while we kiss the sky!
