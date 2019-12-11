Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

11 Comments

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.29, or 0.85%, to close at $270.77, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $271.10.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.224 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.224T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.156T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $927.721B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $867.010B
5. Facebook (FB) – $576.79B

Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $549.816B
• Walmart (WMT) – $337.624B
• Disney (DIS) – $266.016B
• Intel (INTC) – $248.5189B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $188.703B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $147.034B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $131.006B
• IBM (IBM) – $119.639B
• Sony (SNE) – $82.144B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.568B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $46.064B
• Dell (DELL) – $34.573B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.742B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.688B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.718B
• Nokia (NOK) – $19.688B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.038B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.751B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.469B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.175M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Excuse us, while we kiss the sky!

11 Comments

  3. $13 to doubling the 52-week low for AAPL, if done by January! Amazing that the most valuable company can get be within reach of doubling its low during the course if just one year.

    Reply

      1. I don’t buy into Aramco being the most valuable “publicly” traded company. If I’m understanding correctly, they made just 1.5% of the company’s total stock available for trading. They rest is “allocated” to people in power. With shares so scarce for investors, of course it went high. It’s basically a privately held company, but with share price based on the 1.5% available for trading.

        Over time, as more shares become available for public trading, let’s see if the total valuation holds up.

        Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,