Twitter finally supports Apple’s Live Photos

Twitter today announced that users can upload Live Photos from iPhone or iPad and they will show as GIFs in tweets.

Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac:

Twitter included a dramatic and silly video to introduce the Live Photos functionality, which comes four years after Apple debuted the feature.

MacDailyNews Take: Look at Twitter trying* to wrest away the Better Way Late Than Never Award from Apple just one day after the all-new Mac Pro became available to order!

*and failing

