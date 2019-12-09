The Guardian reviews Apple’s AirPods Pro: ‘A triumph’

Samuel Gibbs for The Guardian:

Apple’s true wireless earbuds have gone “pro” and in doing so deliver on the promise of the 2017 originals. The new AirPods Pro are worth the wait…

The AirPods Pro have the same H1 chip as the AirPods 2 and Beats PowerBeats Pro, and as such have similar bullet-proof, lag-free connectivity and the ability to share audio with other H1-supporting devices meaning two people can listen to one iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

The AirPods Pro are a triumph for Apple. They’re small, comfortable, last long enough for most listening sessions, slot into an unrivalled truly-pocketable case and – finally – offer not only proper noise isolation thanks to silicone tips, but also surprisingly effective active noise cancellation.

They have the same magic that makes the standard AirPods effortless to use, particularly with Apple’s devices. They simply work, even with Android or Windows machines.