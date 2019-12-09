64GB in an iPhone is more than enough storage for most people

Who really needs more than 64GB of storage in an iPhone?
I’ve never bought an iPhone with more than 64GB of storage. I’ve always tended to buy the one with the lowest storage available, too. It just isn’t something I struggle with. Which is odd, because you’d imagine if anyone was going to need globs of space it would be someone who writes about phones and apps for a living. But here I am with my 64GB iPhone 11 Pro with 20GB free. If anyone’s wondering, I have a 64GB iPad Pro with 20GB free, too…
Sure, if Apple’s 2020 flagship iPhone starts at 128GB that’s what I’ll get. And sure, it’ll probably be almost full because iOS is handling the housekeeping for me. But if 64GB is an option you can be sure that’s what I’ll buy.
MacDailyNews Take: Unless you’re a frequent traveler who wants to carry downloaded movies and TV shows, or a video producer who shoots tons of footage on their iPhone/iPad, 64GB is enough for pretty much anybody who uses iCloud Photo Library and lets iOS/iPadOS Offload Unused Apps.
3 Comments
My 512GB Xs Max has only 21GB available. I want a 1TB iPhone. I collect long one & two hour EDM podcasts.
I routinely cycle through various data sets and thus regularly carry about 90 – 100 GB on my iPhone. I as soon as there was an option for more than 64 GB I jumped to the 128 GB. Too bad I have had to jump to 256 GB with the newest phones as I’ve never needed much over 100 GB. If they do the minimum of 128 GB in the next iPhone, I’ll probably start getting the minimum.
Oh, and for those of us who do NOT use iCloud (or any other cloud service) for various reasons (sometimes for pure paranoia, sometimes for legitimate technical reasons), 64 GB is likely not enough.
Everybody wants more than 64GB. But Apple’s premium for anything bigger is what stops most people. Another version of the Apple tax.