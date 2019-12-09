64GB in an iPhone is more than enough storage for most people

Oliver Haslam for iMore:

Who really needs more than 64GB of storage in an iPhone?

I’ve never bought an iPhone with more than 64GB of storage. I’ve always tended to buy the one with the lowest storage available, too. It just isn’t something I struggle with. Which is odd, because you’d imagine if anyone was going to need globs of space it would be someone who writes about phones and apps for a living. But here I am with my 64GB iPhone 11 Pro with 20GB free. If anyone’s wondering, I have a 64GB iPad Pro with 20GB free, too…

Sure, if Apple’s 2020 flagship iPhone starts at 128GB that’s what I’ll get. And sure, it’ll probably be almost full because iOS is handling the housekeeping for me. But if 64GB is an option you can be sure that’s what I’ll buy.