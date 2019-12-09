ZDNet’s Device of the Decade: Apple iPad

The iPad launched in April of 2010, and since then we’ve seen it evolve into a powerful, freeing platform.

Jason Cipriani for ZDNet:

In January 2010, Steve Jobs famously sat on stage and walked the audience through what seemed like a scene straight out of Harry Potter. As he held a piece of glass in his hands, tapping and swiping through websites, a calendar, digital books, and a music library, the iPad came to be.

Over the past decade, the iPad has shed the “bigger iPhone” label as Apple has expanded the iPad lineup, and it’s added meaningful software features. I’ve never really viewed the iPad as a consumption device, and I’m not entirely sure Apple ever intended for it to be viewed as one. During the original announcement Apple showed off a drawing app, and Apple’s iWork suite of apps — Pages, Keynote and Numbers — were available at launch.

In June, Apple announced iPadOS… It’s by far the biggest updated we’ve seen to the iPad, and with a dedicated operating system in iPadOS, Apple is poised to push the iPad forward… What the next 10 years hold for the iPad is anyone’s guess, but with its own operating system, I think it’s safe to say we’re about to see the iPad truly grow as a computing device.