Apple TV+’s Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and ‘The Morning Show’ nominated for Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in The Morning Show on Apple TV+, available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions since November 1st.
Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson announced the nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes on Monday morning. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast-to-coast on NBC from 8-11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) on January 5th.

Apple TV+ scored two nominations for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama:

• Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
• Olivia Colman, The Crown
• Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
• Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
• Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

In addition, The Morning Show is nominated for Best Television Series – Drama:

• Big Little Lies
• The Crown
• Killing Eve
• The Morning Show
• Succession

Full list of the 2020 Golden Globe nominations here.

MacDailyNews Take: It would be nice for Apple TV+ to take home an award or two in its first go-round. The Morning Show is well-written and extraordinarily well-acted series that deserves recognition. Aniston, in particular, is a revelation in her role as Alex Levy.

