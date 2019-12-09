Apple CEO Cook visits Japan to meet with developers and employees

Tim Cook is currently in Japan meeting with local app developers.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Cook had previously met both Omotesando Masako Wakamiya, dubbed the world’s oldest app developer, and Jun Takano, a developer who started working on apps at age 10, at WWDC 2017.

The meetings took place at the Apple Omotesandō store, which opened in 2014 and was remodelled earlier in the year.

There were more meetings with app developers elsewhere.

MacDailyNews Take: Here are all of Cook’s tweets:

