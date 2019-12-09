Apple CEO Cook visits Japan to meet with developers and employees

Tim Cook is currently in Japan meeting with local app developers.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Cook had previously met both Omotesando Masako Wakamiya, dubbed the world’s oldest app developer, and Jun Takano, a developer who started working on apps at age 10, at WWDC 2017. The meetings took place at the Apple Omotesandō store, which opened in 2014 and was remodelled earlier in the year. There were more meetings with app developers elsewhere.

MacDailyNews Take: Here are all of Cook’s tweets:

こんにちは Tokyo! It’s wonderful to be back in Japan! 🇯🇵 #shotoniPhone by Koichi Mitsui pic.twitter.com/Kt5VlyA2VI — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 8, 2019

What a treat to reunite with Masako san and Hikari san, some of our imaginative developers who prove that no matter your age, coding opens up new opportunities to follow your dreams! Wonderful to see you at Apple Omotesando! pic.twitter.com/YAr4M6jSXw — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 8, 2019

Wowed by the many talents of Gen @gen_senden. Thanks for showing me how you bring your creative vision to life in the studio. Loved the izakaya too! Have a great show tomorrow! 楽しかったです！ 🏮🎶 pic.twitter.com/Seqzd9Pkme — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 8, 2019

Technology is pushing the boundaries of healthcare, enabling innovations and discoveries at a pace we‘ve never seen before. It’s amazing how Dr. Kimura and experts at Keio University School of Medicine use Apple Watch and CareKit to help patients better understand their health.⌚️ pic.twitter.com/ssqNurYJ6T — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 9, 2019

Impressed with how @TimeTreeApp_jp helps millions of customers around the world manage their busy lives. Great to see you’re using Sign in with Apple—so important when you have sensitive information in your calendar like where your loved ones are. And that Dark Mode looks great! pic.twitter.com/PdV3nOgrjO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 9, 2019

It’s always wonderful to be with our Apple family in Tokyo! みんな、いつもありがとう！ pic.twitter.com/efpJ2M3jXa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 9, 2019