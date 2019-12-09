Apple to speak at CES conference in Las Vegas for first time in decades

Apple is officially returning to the Las Vegas CES technology conference for the first time in decades.

Mark Gurman and Ed Ludlow report for Bloomberg:

The company’s senior director of privacy Jane Horvath will be speaking on a “Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable” on Jan. 7, according to the CES agenda. Apple’s last major official appearance at CES was in 1992 when then Chief Executive Officer John Sculley gave a presentation at a Chicago version of the summit to introduce the failed Newton device. More recently, Apple’s technology has influenced CES despite the company not officially presenting. It made news last year for a privacy billboard during the Vegas event that exclaimed, “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone.”

MacDailyNews Take: It remains to be seen if privacy can become a real selling point for the great unwashed.

Apple CEO Tim Cook might be futilely trying to sell something that nobody’s buying. — MacDailyNews, February 1, 2019

We’re interested to see if Apple can really capitalize on their commitment to privacy or if it’ll take a major breach to wake up the majority of people or if even that would be enough to make privacy a real selling point. Given how many gullible and/or ignorant people are willing to hand over their personal data for free to the likes of Google and Facebook (while mailing their DNA to other companies, no less), we’re not seeing Apple’s devotion to privacy as very salable. — MacDailyNews, March 19, 2018

Hopefully, someday, many, many more people will care about their own privacy instead of pissing it away in exchange for nothing. — MacDailyNews, October 4, 2018