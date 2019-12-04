How Apple is already part of Industry 4.0

“Apple has entered manufacturing infrastructure with its products seeing wide deployment as industrial technology moves into what’s called Industry 4.0 – connected systems augmented by AR and mobile solutions,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld:

The introduction of the iPhone and the subsequent debut of other advanced mobile devices acted as a clarion call. The ability to work remotely doesn’t just apply to humans, but also to machines. Smart, connected industrial infrastructure is the inevitable result. Analysts call this “The Fourth Industrial Revolution,” hence, “Industry 4.0”. Gartner says that by 2022, approximately 70 percent of all software interactions in the enterprise will be handled by mobile devices. And that’s why Apple is already part of industry 4.0.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is well-positioned thanks to smart partnerships with the likes of IBM, Salesforce, etc. and proprietary enterprise apps woven throughout a wide array of enterprises worldwide.

Apple calling the iPhone “revolutionary” was an epic understatement.

For most enterprises, iOS is the preferred mobile operating system. iOS is a fantastic platform because of the ease with which you can write apps that are great for helping you run your business efficiently or interface with your customers directly. We see many, many enterprises now writing apps. Well, what do they use to write the apps? They use the Mac. The Mac is the development platform for iOS. — Appel CEO Tim Cook, June 2017