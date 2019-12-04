Do this one simple thing to markedly increase your iPhone’s battery life

PhoneBuff has conducted a battery test comparing Dark Mode and Light Mode to see how much battery life you can save using Dark Mode on your iPphone.
MacDailyNews Take: Watch the video using YouTube’s “Dark theme.”
[Attribution: OSXDaily. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
I always leave my battery % on in the upper right corner. It’s to difficult to judge the battery amount from a battery icon that’s only about an 1/8″ long.
I wasn’t aware you could set that % in ios 13 to show on the home screen. Pretty sure you cannot but where is the control to change that if possible?
@trondude:
On iPhone X and later, you can see the battery percentage by swiping down to show the control centre. There is no setting in iOS 13.
No effect if your phone has LED light. Which iPhones would this actually work on? Only some of the newest, right?
Dark mode would be most effective with OLED displays, I suspect, since the black pixels are turned off.