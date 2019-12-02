Analyst: Apple will make some big changes with next iPhones

In a research note, J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says that his discussions with Apple’s suppliers indicate that the company will introduce four iPhone models in the fall 2020 launch cycle. Suppliers also indicate that in 2021, Apple is likely to shorten its product cycle, unveiling phones in both the spring and the fall.

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

Looking ahead to Apple’s next iPhone launch season, likely in September, Chatterjee expects Apple to unveil four new devices spanning a wider range of screen sizes. His channel checks suggest that the company is planning a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch devices, and one 6.7-inch phone, all of which will support 5G connectivity. Chatterjee expects that Apple’s two new higher-end devices will feature “world-facing” 3D sensing, a technology that could help Apple boost its augmented-reality capabilities and support other feature improvements on its priciest devices.

A wider range of models with a more advanced set of features this coming year could drive “potential acceleration in replacement cycles,” he wrote.

Chatterjee’s supply-chain checks indicate that Apple may begin staggering its iPhone introductions after this fall, and he now expects “a strategic change in the launch cadence with the release of two new iPhone models in 1H21 followed by another two in 2H21.” Such a shift could help Apple “smooth seasonality” around iPhone launches, Chatterjee wrote, while also helping the company better compete with rival phone introductions that happen throughout the year. In addition, a staggered launch may help limit Apple’s exposure to “product cycle missteps” by allowing the company to alter designs more quickly in response to market feedback.