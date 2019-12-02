J.P. Morgan analyst says advertising on Apple TV+ could be a big moneymaker for Apple

In a note to clients, J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee lifted his 12-month price target on Apple on optimism over advertising on Apple TV+.

M. Corey Goldman for TheStreet:

In an update to clients, J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee lifted his 12-month price target to $296 from $290 and left his buy rating on the stock in place on continued optimism over the company’s potential to bring in money from advertising on its recently launched Apple TV+. That followed Chatterjee’s upgrade to $290 from $280 just two weeks ago, which he implemented due to what his team sees as strong advertising revenue potential related to the company’s mobile offerings.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ is “always ad-free and on demand.” – Apple.com

That said, ads on Apple’s TV app are entirely within the realm of possibility. “Ads” meaning paid placements by the likes of Showtime, HBO, etc. to highlight their services and.or programming. These ads would be / are like Apple’s lucrative App Store search ads.