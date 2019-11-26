Salvation Army’s red kettles now accept Apple Pay

The Salvation Army has made an addition in response to an increasingly cashless world.

Jim Williams, CBS Chicago:

Because of debit cards, many of us don’t have cash in our wallets these days. But not to worry – now, making a donation to the Salvation Army on the street or at the mall is as easy as grabbing your cell phone… a new feature this year is very attractive to Elizabeth Nettleship. “The Apple Pay for the Salvation Army is really cool,” Nettleship said. “They’re working downtown Chicago and it’s, ‘Hey, I don’t have cash, but I’ve got my Apple Pay and I can do this right here,” said Salvation Army Major Amos Sheils. “Now it makes it really, really easy for them.” You can aim the camera phone at a sticker on the sign over the kettle, and make the donation electronically.

MacDailyNews Take: Life is a boomerang. What you give, you get.

All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we’re giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That’s one of the things that connects us as neighbors — in our own way, each one of us is a giver and a receiver. — Fred Rogers

The Salvation Army exists to meet human need without discrimination in every ZIP code across the United States. More info here.