Apple will donate $1 to (RED) for every Apple Pay purchase made at Apple Retail Stores through December 2

Apple today announced that they’re is teaming up with (RED) to donate to the Global Fund to help fight AIDS. For select Apple Pay purchases made over the next week, Apple will donate $1 to the fund.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple says that from November 25 through December 2, it will make that $1 donation for every purchase made with Apple Pay by customers at Apple Stores, on Apple․com, and in the Apple Store application on iOS. The donations are going to the Global Fund to help fight AIDS with (RED). Here’s what Apple says about (RED): (RED) is an organization that harnesses the power of people and companies to fight AIDS. By partnering with the world’s most iconic brands, (RED) raises awareness and generates money for the Global Fund. 100% of the funds go toward HIV/AIDS programs on the ground in sub-Saharan Africa.

MacDailyNews Note: In November 2018, Apple announced that the company had raised $200 million to support the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, making Apple the largest corporate donor.