“A small number of Apple Stores in the United States and Canada are piloting a new program that allows customers to purchase AppleCare+ for devices beyond the usual limit of 60 days after the purchase date, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors:

The pilot program began this week. The pilot program allows customers to add AppleCare+ to a device between 61 days and one year after the device was purchased. To do so, a customer must book a Genius Bar appointment, during which a technician will run diagnostics on the device and perform a visual inspection to confirm eligibility. MacRumors contacted a participating Apple Store that confirmed existence of the pilot program. It applies to the iPhone for certain, and likely extends to the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and other devices.

MacDailyNews Note: Most Apple hardware comes with a one-year limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. Those wishing to extend their coverage further can purchase AppleCare+ or the AppleCare Protection Plan. More info here.

