Apple delays movie theater release of ‘The Banker’, release on Apple TV+ likely delayed, too

“Apple Inc is delaying the planned December movie theater release of movie “The Banker,” one of its first original films, a source close to the company said on Friday, amid ongoing concerns about the period drama,” Reuters reports:

The movie’s debut on Apple’s newly launched streaming service Apple TV+ will also likely be delayed, the source said. “The Banker” was supposed to go into a limited number of U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 6, and onto the streaming platform in January. “Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention,” Apple said in a statement on Wednesday, announcing the cancellation of the world premiere. “We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps.” Apple has given no details of its concerns. “The Banker” is based on the real-life story of two African-American businessmen in the 1960s who sought to help people overcome racial barriers in banking. The movie stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson.

MacDailyNews Take: The issue is that there are sexual abuse claims against real-life subject’s son, Bernard Garrett Jr., who participated in the making of the film.

Again, if Apple can work out a way in which Garrett Jr., if proven guilty, will not profit, forfeits profits, or donates his profits from the film to a program or programs aimed at helping victims of sexual abuse, that may be a way forward.