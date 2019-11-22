Apple CEO Tim Cook will keep fighting for privacy, ‘Dreamers’ ahead of 2020 elections

“With the 2020 presidential race less than a year away, Apple CEO Tim Cook says his focus is on policy over politics, and among those he is most focused on is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program,” Layne Winn, Rebecca Jarvis, and Zunaira Zaki report for ABC News:
“No matter who is in the White House, the things I’m focused on are going to be the same,” Cook told ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis in an exclusive interview. “I am focused on DACA. We have 450 folks in Apple, employed at Apple, who are employed on DACA. I want those folks protected. Not just the 450 but the broader DACA people in America.”
While immigration reform is a top priority for Cook, he is also focusing on the environment, job creation and privacy. He stressed that Apple is a tech company not trying to make money off of user’s personal data.
“We don’t want to know all the details about your life. We’re not trying to vacuum up all your data and form it into a profile,” Cook said. “We want your information held on your device. It’s between you and your phone, not you and Apple. And so it’s a very different kind of approach than some companies take.”
“We view privacy as a fundamental human right. And from our point of view, I’m personally very worried that in a world where nothing is private, then freedom of expression just evaporates, and if freedom of expression evaporates, this is just – this is a classic part of what it means to be an American.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve said many times regarding alien minors: “A permanent legislative solution would benefit everyone involved.”
Everybody keeps saying that a legislative solution would be best (even Pres. Obama when he created DACA). Everybody keeps saying it because it is true.
What is also true is that nobody has taken the initiative to reach a solution. At least twice in the current Administration, Congress thought that it had reached a compromise everyone could live with on the “dreamers” and other issues related to border security and unauthorized entrants. Both times, the President had signaled (in one case, on television) that he would sign anything that Congress could pass. Both times, the President pulled the rug out on his own party by linking the issue to drastic reductions in legal immigration that haven’t a prayer of passing Congress over the bipartisan opposition.
Will MDN please start moderating these purely bombastic, purely political posts, especially the ones that are not based on facts?
This is supposed to be a Mac first and Apple a close second web site. Purely hate filed, purely political posts have no place here.
Talk about Apple and Macs or be gone.
MDN do your job.
