Apple CEO Tim Cook will keep fighting for privacy, ‘Dreamers’ ahead of 2020 elections

“With the 2020 presidential race less than a year away, Apple CEO Tim Cook says his focus is on policy over politics, and among those he is most focused on is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program,” Layne Winn, Rebecca Jarvis, and Zunaira Zaki report for ABC News:

“No matter who is in the White House, the things I’m focused on are going to be the same,” Cook told ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis in an exclusive interview. “I am focused on DACA. We have 450 folks in Apple, employed at Apple, who are employed on DACA. I want those folks protected. Not just the 450 but the broader DACA people in America.”

While immigration reform is a top priority for Cook, he is also focusing on the environment, job creation and privacy. He stressed that Apple is a tech company not trying to make money off of user’s personal data.

“We don’t want to know all the details about your life. We’re not trying to vacuum up all your data and form it into a profile,” Cook said. “We want your information held on your device. It’s between you and your phone, not you and Apple. And so it’s a very different kind of approach than some companies take.”

“We view privacy as a fundamental human right. And from our point of view, I’m personally very worried that in a world where nothing is private, then freedom of expression just evaporates, and if freedom of expression evaporates, this is just – this is a classic part of what it means to be an American.”