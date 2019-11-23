Apple granted patent for a vehicle floor

Apple has been granted a patent (10,479,413) for a vehicle floor.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

In the patent info, the tech giant says “it would be advantageous to provide a floor structure” for an automobile that distributes forces from outboard impacts and/or minimizes a height thereof to maximize space for other uses (e.g., battery storage).

MacDailyNews Take: You know, because Apple’s not working on a vehicle. 😉