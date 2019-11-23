Apple granted patent for a vehicle floor

The pilot program allows customers to add AppleCare+ to a device between 61 days and one year after the device was purchased…
Apple Inc is delaying the planned December movie theater release of movie “The Banker,” one of its first original films…
With the 2020 presidential race less than a year away, Apple CEO Tim Cook says his focus is on policy over politics…
The initial release windows of both iOS 12 and iOS 13 saw users complaining about a plethora of bugs both major and minor…
The U.S. telecommunications regulator also voted to propose requiring those carriers to remove and replace equipment from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp from existing networks…
Of course, some critics interpret Apple’s decision as self-serving. The company must have taken issue with negative reviews…
In SEE, Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see…
Among the half (49%) of the U.S. population that plans to shop during Black Friday Week (Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday), 82% of those shoppers plan to buy tech devices and accessories…
A U.S. appeals court on Friday set aside a jury’s calculation that Apple Inc should pay $503 million for infringing on patents…
Russia has passed a law banning the sale of certain devices that are not pre-installed with Russian software…