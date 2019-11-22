Apple News+ stumbled because it’s the service most outside Apple’s control

“Apple’s subscription-based news service is its only real stumble in its services push — and that’s not entirely its fault,” Leif Johnson writes for Macworld:
Without exception, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade are all now firmly part of The Conversation. But Apple News+? Hardly. Indeed, the most damning thing about it is that no one seems interested in talking about it at all — not even in the form of random Apple-bashing in the Android subreddit. When we do hear about Apple News+, it’s usually in the form of tepid statements like that from Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch last week (via Variety), when he said the “jury is still out” on the service. CNBC also dropped a report last week saying that Apple has struggled to gain more than 200,000 subscribers in the months since launch.
Most of Apple’s seeming trouble with Apple News+ may spring from the fact that it’s the only one of Apple’s large paid services that’s mainly out of its direct control…
MacDailyNews Take: Eh, they can’t all be winners.
5 Comments
Apple, just shitcan the service or make it free.
It stumbled because of the ridiculous liberal bend to the entire lame stream media. Good riddance to the entire industry they are indeed the enemy of all free people.
Liberal bend. Matt needs help. Stat.
Seems like poor Matt has been brainwashed by Dickhead Donald.
No one respects the “news” these days, even when you put “Apple” in front of it. Journalism is dead… The word “news” is why it stumbles.
Apple TV+ is about video content. Apple Music is for music lovers. Apple Arcade is for gamers. So Apple News+ should be refocused on its type of content. It’s for readers. And Apple has a previous existing service for readers… Apple Books (formerly iBooks). Make news a part of Apple Books, and roll out a subscription service (with a “+”) for people who love to read.