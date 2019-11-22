Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max likely to have 6GB of RAM; iPhone SE 2 production to begin in February – analyst

“Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates recently traveled to Asia to meet with manufacturers within Apple’s supply chain, and today they shared their expectations for 2020 iPhones based on information they gathered,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors:

The Barclays analysts said the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will likely have 6GB of RAM, up from 4GB in the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They also expect both models to feature rear-facing 3D sensing and mmWave support for higher-performance 5G.

The base model iPhone 12 is expected to have 4GB of RAM, equal to the iPhone 11.

The analysts indicated that the so-called “iPhone SE 2” is still in the pipeline, with production apparently set to begin in February. The lower-cost device is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM.