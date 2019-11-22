Russia bans sale of gadgets without Russian-made software

Russia has passed a law banning the sale of certain devices that are not pre-installed with Russian software.
The law will come into force in July 2020 and cover smartphones, computers and smart televisions.
The law will not mean devices from other countries cannot be sold with their normal software – but Russian “alternatives” will also have to be installed.
The Association of Trading Companies and Manufacturers of Electrical Household and Computer Equipment (RATEK) has said it will not be possible to install Russian-made software on some devices and that the international companies behind the gadgets may leave the Russian market as a result of the law.
Others have raised concerns that the Russian-made software could be used to spy on users.
MacDailyNews Take: The Great Firewall of Russia next on tap?
8 Comments
The black market for foreign iPhones are going to skyrocket in Russia.
So add a Russian-made Calculator app 😹 Just make sure it don’t have no Spy Mode.
In Russia, you do not become spy! Spy become you!
Can Russian smart enough to write software?. I wonder.
Not only do a lot of Russian companies put out good software, many of them use better grammar than you did in your question.
Many of the older programmers are world class. They had to program back in the days of very little ram and not enough money to buy even that amount. So whoever could code and get their program the smallest and most efficient was promoted.
“Others have raised concerns that the Russian-made software could be used to spy on users.”
Gee, yah think? No goodnik Russkies up to no good? Perish the thought.
Russians can code all the wrong things, but no OS or hardware worth buying.