Russia bans sale of gadgets without Russian-made software

BBC News:

Russia has passed a law banning the sale of certain devices that are not pre-installed with Russian software.

The law will come into force in July 2020 and cover smartphones, computers and smart televisions.

The law will not mean devices from other countries cannot be sold with their normal software – but Russian “alternatives” will also have to be installed.

The Association of Trading Companies and Manufacturers of Electrical Household and Computer Equipment (RATEK) has said it will not be possible to install Russian-made software on some devices and that the international companies behind the gadgets may leave the Russian market as a result of the law.

Others have raised concerns that the Russian-made software could be used to spy on users.