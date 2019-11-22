VirnetX $503 million patent win against Apple vacated by U.S. appeals court

The initial release windows of both iOS 12 and iOS 13 saw users complaining about a plethora of bugs both major and minor…
The U.S. telecommunications regulator also voted to propose requiring those carriers to remove and replace equipment from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp from existing networks…
Of course, some critics interpret Apple’s decision as self-serving. The company must have taken issue with negative reviews…
In SEE, Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see…
Among the half (49%) of the U.S. population that plans to shop during Black Friday Week (Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday), 82% of those shoppers plan to buy tech devices and accessories…
Russia has passed a law banning the sale of certain devices that are not pre-installed with Russian software…
The most damning thing about Apple News+ is that no one seems interested in talking about it at all…
The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will likely have 6GB of RAM, up from 4GB in the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max…
“We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place for our customers to get apps and we take all reports of inappropriate or illegal contact extremely seriously,” Apple said…
There’s currently a wait time of two to three weeks for the AirPods Pro on Apple’s U.S. website…
‘The saga continues’ – just like Star Wars
Wow, this case has been taking decades. I’m sure the VirnetX supporters will let us know why this vacated judgement is wrong.
It’s wrong because apple is the devil and a failure. Tim cook is a moron who never does anything (except for give us airpods selling 60m units a year and apple watch selling 30m units a year, and the mac pro because apple doesn’t care about pros, and the imac pro, and the ipad pros). services is garbage never going to drive the company anywhere (although its a fortune 100 company) and most of all iphone sales are doomed and never going to recover (even though they outsell any other individual model of phone worldwide and its not close). ITS ALL OVER NOW