VirnetX $503 million patent win against Apple vacated by U.S. appeals court

Reuters:

A U.S. appeals court on Friday set aside a jury’s calculation that Apple Inc should pay $503 million for infringing on patents owned by licensing firm VirnetX Holdings Corp, setting the stage for another potential trial in a decade-old legal battle…

The court sent the case back to a Texas judge for further proceedings.

The Texas judge must consider whether to hold a new damages-only trial or to recalculate damages without holding one, the appeals court said.