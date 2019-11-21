President Trump tweets video of visit with Apple CEO Tim Cook at Mac Pro assembly plant

Apple CEO Tim Cook and the company’s all-new, extremely powerful, and rather gorgeous Mac Pro is prominently featured in a new video posted on Twitter by U.S. President Donald Trump via his iPhone.

Trump captioned the video thusly:

Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America. Today Nancy Pelosi closed Congress because she doesn’t care about American Workers!

MacDailyNews Take: As we write this, the tweet has been retweeted 16,500 times and liked 60,100 times, so the new Mac Pro is certainly getting a good amount of free exposure.

Of course, the facility is actually Apple supplier’s Flex Limited’s manufacturing location in Austin, Texas. That manufacturing location has been there since 2013, building the previous generation Mac Pro which was never upgraded and abandoned by Apple as having been “designed into a thermal corner.” Flex Ltd’s manufacturing location has since been retooled in order to build the new Mac Pro, which we expect Apple will routinely update as the company seeks to return to properly serving professional Mac users after over half a decade of inexplicable neglect.