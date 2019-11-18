Tim Cook will join Salesforce’s Marc Benioff for fireside chat this week

Luke Dormehl for Cult of Mac:

Tim Cook will join Salesforce founder Marc Benioff for a fireside chat at the Dreamforce 2019 conference in San Francisco. The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. PST at the Yerba Buena Theater.

Salesforce also today announced the launch of its two latest apps for iOS. The redesigned Salesforce Mobile App and new Trailhead Go learning app represent the first products coming from a strategic partnership between Apple and Salesforce, which began in 2018.

The goal of the Salesforce partnership is to expand Apple’s usefulness as a company for those in enterprise. In recent years, Apple formed similar partnerships with IBM, General Electric and Accenture, all focused on creating business apps.